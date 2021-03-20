PENG 24-Hour Volume Tops $13.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, PENG has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PENG has a total market capitalization of $448,634.84 and approximately $13.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005378 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00224997 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00030611 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002148 BTC.

About PENG

PENG (CRYPTO:PENG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,479,535,343 coins and its circulating supply is 7,846,066,980 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.