Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 214,030 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3,244.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,030 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,174,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 162,713 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 142,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,936,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 411,154 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 720,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

