Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 696.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.