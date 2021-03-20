Penta (PNT) Market Capitalization Hits $3.71 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 87.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Penta has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $399,206.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Penta has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.00643859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033983 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

