Peony Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Peony has a market cap of $1.13 million and $466.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00056064 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,092,097 tokens. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.