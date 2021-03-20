pEOS Price Reaches $0.0024 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $945.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.99 or 0.00456541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00066087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00139308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00060955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00672013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00074672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.