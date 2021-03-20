Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 11,086 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,869 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

