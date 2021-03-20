Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 358 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,645,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.20.

FedEx stock traded up $16.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.58. 12,619,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

