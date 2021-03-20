Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 3,377 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. 39,055,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,248,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

