Perennial Advisors LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.04. 14,891,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,457,104. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $421.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.