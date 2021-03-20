Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

BATS JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.74. 2,596,716 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

