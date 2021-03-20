Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,411,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,533. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $136.50 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

