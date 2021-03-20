Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

