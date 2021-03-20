Perlin Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Perlin has a market capitalization of $67.54 million and approximately $15.73 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Perlin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00051039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00642508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00024801 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

