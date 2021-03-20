Perpetual Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.52 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $8.93 or 0.00015141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $194.53 million and approximately $48.52 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.00455391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00065442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00140594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00686916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

