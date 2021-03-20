Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. 48,348,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,359,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

