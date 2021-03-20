Phala Network (PHA) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $174.40 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00052034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.00648255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00024460 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00034683 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,645,045 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

