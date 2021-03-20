Phala.Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.29 or 0.00456053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00066321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00139748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.83 or 0.00657001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00074811 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

