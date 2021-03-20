Phantasma Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $769,263.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $55.19 million and approximately $769,263.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,331.60 or 0.99791872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00075079 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

