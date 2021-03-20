Phoenix Global (PHB) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.79 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 61.3% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $74.51 million and $10.79 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.69 or 0.00456574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00051321 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00139218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00652370 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,492,642,215 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com

Phoenix Global Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

