Phoneum Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13,748.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $305,427.94 and $13,748.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00647357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069495 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024624 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034109 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,088,576,072 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoneum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.