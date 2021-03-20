Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.20 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.10 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance token can now be purchased for about $13.67 or 0.00023034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.00 or 0.00456597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00139606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00060545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00683250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00074914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,356,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,324,220 tokens. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

