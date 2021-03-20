Pillar Price Tops $0.0332 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Pillar has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $131,340.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00050806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.52 or 0.00637405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024625 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.