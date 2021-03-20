Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.81 million and $47,831.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.01 or 0.00393344 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004971 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00026076 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.21 or 0.04558817 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,262,099 coins and its circulating supply is 426,001,663 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

