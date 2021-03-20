Pirate Chain (ARRR) 1-Day Volume Hits $65,256.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $62.41 million and approximately $65,256.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00265725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00101543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00054002 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

