PirateCash Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $3,287.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000145 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,262,320 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

