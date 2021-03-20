Pirl (PIRL) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $252,189.08 and $427.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,487.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.86 or 0.03119760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.49 or 0.00343758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.13 or 0.00923104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.37 or 0.00397340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.21 or 0.00351683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00267516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00021442 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.