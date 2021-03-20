PIVX Achieves Market Cap of $78.83 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. PIVX has a total market cap of $78.83 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIVX has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 126.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.