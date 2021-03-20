PIXEL Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, PIXEL has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $82.93 million and approximately $97.06 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,925.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.04 or 0.00920218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.68 or 0.00353360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031877 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002617 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

