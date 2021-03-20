Pizza (PIZZA) One Day Volume Hits $18,313.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Pizza token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $18,313.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000989 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

