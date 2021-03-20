Plair Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,486.00 (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Plair has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Plair has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $100,486.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00051300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.00654435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034245 BTC.

About Plair

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official website is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

