PlayFuel Market Cap Hits $8.83 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $6.68 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00051258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00641596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024550 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00033561 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

