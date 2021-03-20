Playgroundz 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,122.00 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $2,122.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 67% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.23 or 0.00460497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00064684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00142162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00059114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.75 or 0.00700918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00073265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

