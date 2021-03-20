PlotX (PLOT) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. PlotX has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and $2.44 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlotX has traded up 112.6% against the US dollar. One PlotX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.02 or 0.00458587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00140808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.09 or 0.00659337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00074820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 tokens. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

