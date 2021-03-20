Pluton Reaches Market Cap of $10.17 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Pluton token can now be purchased for approximately $11.93 or 0.00020736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 1% against the dollar. Pluton has a market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $800,011.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00643056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Pluton

PLU is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.