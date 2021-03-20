PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One PlutusDeFi token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00458285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00065134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00142024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00060492 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.25 or 0.00707278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00074237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Token Profile

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi

PlutusDeFi Token Trading

