Pmeer (PMEER) Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00455810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00063829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00141900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00058422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.18 or 0.00690860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00072757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars.

