pNetwork Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One pNetwork token can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00003906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $64.79 million and approximately $28.80 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.00653040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00069705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024508 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00034237 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 73,772,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,881,157 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

