POA Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. POA has a market capitalization of $27.03 million and $1.35 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, POA has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0946 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 285,717,619 coins. The official website for POA is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.