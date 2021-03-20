Polis Trading Down 27.5% This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Polis token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $1,187.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067302 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

