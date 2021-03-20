Polkadot (DOT) Achieves Market Cap of $35.14 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $35.14 billion and $2.23 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $38.11 or 0.00065003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00458099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00142285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00060391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00696831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,058,110,121 coins and its circulating supply is 922,138,520 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

