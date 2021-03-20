Polygon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $229.14 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $229.14 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00051258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00641596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024550 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00033561 BTC.

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,011,255,458 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. Matic Network is expanding tech scope and mission and becoming Polygon — Ethereum’s Internet of Blockchains. Existing Matic solutions remain functional and high priority. All the existing Matic solutions and implementations, primarily Matic PoS Chain and Matic Plasma Chains, remain fully functional and will continue to be developed and grown as very important components of the Polygon ecosystem. These implementations will not be impacted or changed in any way, and no action is required from developers or end-users. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance. See the official announcement. Polygon is a easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting two major types of solutions:Secured chains (aka Layer 2 chains): Scaling solutions that rely on Ethereum for security instead of establishing their own validator pool. Stand-alone chains (aka Sidechains): Sovereign Ethereum sidechains, normally fully in charge of their own security, i.e. with their own validator pool. “

Polygon Coin Trading

