Polygon Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Talend makes up about 1.9% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Polygon Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.27% of Talend worth $27,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 79,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talend alerts:

TLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 27,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,709 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TLND traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $64.20. The company had a trading volume of 266,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,900. Talend S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.