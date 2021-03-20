Polygon Management Ltd. Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Freeline Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Polygon Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.89% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

FRLN stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

