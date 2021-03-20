Polygon Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGC stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. 2,320,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,930. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

