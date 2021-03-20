Polygon Management Ltd. Sells 250,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Polygon Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Lyft accounts for 0.7% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Lyft worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lyft by 59.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Lyft by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lyft by 7.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $7,359,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,416,108 shares of company stock valued at $280,540,841 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $66.56. 6,036,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,289. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

