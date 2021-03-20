POPCHAIN Hits Market Cap of $869,512.24 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $869,512.24 and approximately $2,356.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

