Populous (PPT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.77 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00005031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $157.87 million and approximately $15.77 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.96 or 0.00644757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033909 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

