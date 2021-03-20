PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.75 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $16.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $17.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.26.

PPG opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $71.53 and a 12-month high of $153.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

