Primalbase Token (PBT) Market Cap Achieves $559,425.88

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Primalbase Token has a total market capitalization of $559,425.88 and approximately $118.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Primalbase Token token can currently be bought for about $447.54 or 0.00772269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token was first traded on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 tokens. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

Primalbase Token Token Trading

